Grassroots mobilization: Ibile – Eko Forum holds LGA/Ward meeting

The Lagos indigenous group, Ibile – Eko forum has continued on its quest to register more members across the wards of the 20 Local government and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state. The group which represents the 5 divisions of Lagos state, is the largest indigenous which have its representatives spread across the nooks and crannies of the state.

In a post on his Instagram handle, @officialjandor, the Grand Patron of the group, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, confirmed the commencement of the mobilisation meeting at Ojo LG and Mosan – Okunola LCDA. Other wards include that of the Alimosho LG, Olorunda LCDA among others.

Jandor noted that the mobilization meetings were held in respect of the Lagos for Lagos project. “Together, we will win #Lagos4Lagos and bring to life, the Lagos of our dreams. “It’s time,” he added.

Meanwhile the Principal Coordinator of the group, Mr. Bode Makinde Benson, has declared an increase in the number of registered members. Makinde Benson during a brief noted that more members in Diasporas would soon be inaugurated to ensure that Lagosians are more united.