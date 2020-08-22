Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain arrested following incident in Mykonos

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is due to appear in court on Saturday after being arrested following an incident on the island of Mykonos. The England defender, 27, is on holiday in Greece.

The Syros prosecutor’s office said on Friday that “three foreigners” had been arrested after an alleged altercation with police officers in Mykonos on Thursday. Maguire’s lawyer Konstantinos Darivas said he denies the allegations.

Darivas added that he was “fully convinced he will be released without any charges” on Saturday. Maguire joined United from Leicester for £80m – a world record fee for a defender – in August 2019.

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night,” United said in a statement on Friday.