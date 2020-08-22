INEC releases final list of candidates for Ondo Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the list for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled to hold on October 10.

In a statement issued on Friday by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the release followed a weekly regular meeting which held on August 20 where the commission deliberated on the conduct of the exercise and subsequent elections.

Okoye explained that four political parties that earlier made valid nominations substituted their candidates.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their Deputy Governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates,” the statement partly read.

While urging political candidates and their parties to be guided accordingly, the electoral umpire asked members of the public to check its website for the final list.