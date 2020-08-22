Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases top 51,000 as death toll hits 996

Nigeria has recorded 340 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The new infections bring the country’s total caseload to 51,304 with a combined death toll of 996; 37,885 persons have recovered from the virus.

The health agency released the latest figures in a late-night tweet on Friday. Of the new cases, Kaduna reported the highest among the states with 63, while the FCT ranked second with 51.

Other regions with new cases include Plateau-38, Lagos-33, Delta-25, Gombe-21, Adamawa-21, Edo-20, Katsina-17, Akwa Ibom-11, Ekiti-10, Rivers-9, Ondo-5, Ebonyi-4, Cross River-3, Ogun-3, Sokoto-2, Imo-2, and Nasarawa-2.