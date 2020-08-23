Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi arrives Kaduna in first visit to North after deposition

The former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi has arrived Kaduna state more than five months after he was deposed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Sanusi’s visit to Kaduna state happens to be his first to any part of northern Nigeria since he was removed from the throne on March 9, 2020. He is expected to visit Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his long time friend for over forty years at the Kaduna state government house.

The former Emir on arrival in Kaduna was received by a crowd of supporters who joined his motorcade. Some of them displayed 2023 campaign posters with his photograph on their vehicles.

Sanusi, an ex-central bank Governor had frosty relations with Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje since 2017.