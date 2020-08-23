Lagos for Lagos: Jandor meets new Excos from Lagos Central

Says Its time to win Lagos for Lagos

The executives of Team Jandor in the entire 13 Local Governments/Local council development areas, in the Lagos Central senatorial district on Saturday met with the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran. The meeting which had in attendant members of the State Exco was aimed at reviewing the activities of the group after the successful inaugurations of the executive members at the wards and LGs/LCDAs for grassroots mobilisation.

It could be recalled that the group recently inaugurated its structures across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs of the state. The event which was held in two batches of less than 50 people per batch in strict compliance to the NCDC guidelines, recorded a boost in its memberships and more support on the ‘Lagos for Lagos’ initiative.

In his brief, the Lead Visioner said he’s pleased with the way the operations of the group are carried out at the grassroots, which has boosted the confidence of prominent Lagosians in the ‘Lagos for Lagos project’. Jandor then directed them to commence the house to house sensitization and mobilisation with target for each LG/LCDA to win more people to the Jandor family.

In his very sensitive manner to receiving feedbacks from the field, jandor addressed with immediate effect, some of their concerns and promised to look into the rest.

The 13 Local Govt. and LCDAs in attendance were Surulere, Coker Aguda, Itire Ikate, Yaba, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Lagos Island East, Apapa, Apapa Iganmu, Eti-Osa, Eti-Osa East, Iru Victoria Island and Ikoyi Obalande LCDA.