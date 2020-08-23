Richard Akinola @ 62: Jandor celebrates Human Rights Activist

As the legal luminary and human rights activist, Barrister Richard Akinola, celebrates his 62nd birthday anniversary, the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran has described him as a key player in the modern day democracy.

In his birthday message, Jandor recalled how Akinola used the legal instrument of law to prevent the breakdown of law and orders during the reign of the former Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, and also his useful counsel to groups and individuals.

While wishing him greater days ahead in the legal profession and the fight for human rights, Jandor said: “Baba Riche’s counsel is well valued and his experience we cherish so much.

“On behalf of all the executives, legal team and members of Team Jandor, we wish you a Happy Birthday and blissful days ahead together with more achievements in your kitty,” Jandor added.