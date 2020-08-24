Alleged Intimidation: Mailafia shuns police invitation, heads to court

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has approached a High Court of Justice in Plateau State for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing.

This is coming after the police, again, sent him an invitation which may not be unconnected with his previous appearance before the Department of State Services (DSS) over his comments on the security situation in the country while featuring on a radio programme.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Jos, Mailafia’s legal team said the suit has been filed challenging the letter of invitation. The legal team is also asking the court to make a judicial pronouncement on the letter.

He described the invitation as an intimidation, harassment, persecution, and witch hunt.