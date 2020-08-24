FG begins evacuation of stranded Nigerians in China

The Federal Government on Monday began the evacuation of Nigerians who have been stranded in China due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, China, the evacuees were scheduled to depart to Lagos from Guangzhou through Air Peace Flight 5N-BWI (B777-300). President of the Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO) in China, Justina Ajala, also confirmed that the evacuation had begun.

“Further to our press release of June 4 and July 24, 2020, and communications with prospective evacuees, on the above subject matter, the Embassy wishes to inform that the scheduled date of departure from Guangzhou to Lagos via Air Peace Flight 5N-BWI (B777-300) is Monday, August 24, 2020,” the statement said.

Although the exact time of the flight was not communicated, the Embassy appealed to the travellers to ensure they partake in the COVID-19 test and ensure they secure all necessary exit visas.

“In this regard, prospective evacuees are advised to conclude all arrangements, including taking COVID – 19 tests and securing necessary exit visas against the date. Travellers are further advised to arrive Guangzhou at least a day to the journey to avoid complications. Warm regards.”