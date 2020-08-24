Insurgency: Solution to crisis is peace, not military interventions alone, says UN

Amid the insurgency in the northeast and security challenges in other parts of the country, the United Nations has sued for peace. United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said military interventions and humanitarian efforts alone will not solve the conflict.

Kallon disclosed this on Monday when leading a UN delegation on a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The UN Coordinator also called for dialogue and a more robust framework to tackle the problem.

While commending President Buhari for his administration’s efforts in fighting corruption, he called for the strengthening of institutions as a final solution to the issue of corruption.

According to the UN delegation, the Nigerian government should take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to improve the health sector. The delegation says the virus has impacted negatively on the routine immunization exercise across the country.

The meeting is being held on the heels that Nigeria will be polio free by Tuesday. The delegation is five of the 19 UN agencies which make up the UN country team in Nigeria.