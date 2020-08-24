Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says club has no grudges with Uefa

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says he holds no grudges against Uefa. European football’s governing body gave City a two-year ban from their club competitions in February for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

That ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month. Boss Pep Guardiola said in July City deserved an apology, but Khaldoon said: “Life is too short to carry grudges.”

Speaking to club media, he added: “It is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world of sports and it is a competition we want to win and it is a competition we have to respect in order to win.

“And this was a challenge, it’s behind us, end of story. I am focused on one thing: how I can help this club compete in this competition and win it and how to have a constructive relationship with Uefa. I think it’s the only way to go.”