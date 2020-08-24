Sultan of Sokoto visits El-Rufai over Southern Kaduna security challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar on Monday paid a private visit to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. The Sultan’s visit comes barely 24 hours after the Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi visited El-Rufai to discuss issues bothering on security and economy of the state.

Upon his arrival at the Government House in Kaduna, the Sultan went straight to the governor’s office where he held a closed-door meeting with El-Rufai and some government officials including the Senator representing Kaduna North in the National Assembly, Suleiman Abdu-Kwari.

Although the Sultan declined to speak to reporters after the meeting, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the meeting discussed the security challenges in southern Kaduna and other parts of the state.

The governor disclosed that he received advice and encouragement from the royal father towards finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the state. He appreciated the Sultan for his fatherly visit and support in ensuring that peace returns to the state.