Lagos for Lagos Project: Jandor meets Captains of Industry

The Liberty Place, the Ikeja office of Team Jandor was a place to be on Sunday, when Captains of Industries in Lagos state converged to meet with the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Jandor as he is fondly called, during the event, ‘An Evening with JANDOR’, gave details on how he started as a Broadcast Journalist rising through the many hurdles to become what he is today.

Doing Nothing Changes Nothing

Having risen from an humble background, the young Jandor tells the story of how paying a N2,000 tuition was so difficult until his mother got interventions. A man who have spent over 16 years in the corridor of power stand as viable bridge between the masses and the elite, considering his humble beginning.

The Jandor existing structures

According to Jandor, the Team Jandor has inaugurated different interest groups at across the state. The operational structure of Team Jandor include 24 State Executive members, 399 inaugurated Executives across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council development Areas, with 2639 executive members at the 377 wards of the state. Also inaugurated for grassroots mobilisation are street captains of 5,491 members.

As the grand patron of Ibile – Eko Forum, Adediran has supervised the operation of the indigenous group across the 3 senatorial district of Lagos state.

Touching lives

He noted that the existing programmes of the group have recorded the sponsorship of over 100 beneficiaries for the scholarship scheme for tertiary institutions and also the donation of 32 Seater ICT centre to serve 16 riverine communities.

The empowerment programmes have also recorded over 3000 beneficiaries in Lagos state, as well as the sponsorship of social and community development. Over 10,000 homes in Lagos benefited from Team Jandor food palliatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The event which featured questions and answers session, excited the participants, as they all agreed that ‘it is time’.