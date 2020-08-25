Nigeria reports 321 more COVID-19 cases, recoveries near 40,000

Ahead of the resumption of international flights at the nation’s airports, Nigeria has reported 321 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the figure in a late-night tweet on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 52,548, while the latest figure is just a case lower than the tally reported in the previous day. The NCDC noted that the additional cases were reported from 23 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos has 98, FCT – 34, Kaduna – 30, Nasarawa – 25, Benue – 21, Plateau – 17, Rivers – 15, Adamawa – 11, and Ogun – 11.

Others are Enugu – nine, Edo – eight, Delta – seven, Ekiti – seven, Gombe – five, Ebonyi – four, Bayelsa – three, Kano – three, Ondo – three, Cross River – two, Imo – two, Kebbi – two, Niger – two, Abia – one, and Bauchi – one.