Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting, swears in 12 Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the 13th weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja. Before the commencement of the meeting on Wednesday, he swore-in 12 permanent secretaries at the Council Chambers which was witnessed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folade Yemi-Esan had in June issued a statement concerning their appointment. The newly appointed permanent secretaries and their states are Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, (Kwara); Akinlade Oluwatoyin, (Kogi); Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, (Cross River); Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Ardo Babayo Kumo, (Gombe) and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, (Anambra).

Others are: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, (Oyo); Hussaini Babangida, (Jigawa); Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, (Sokoto); Mahmuda Mamman, (Yobe); Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, (Abia) and Tarfa Yerima Peter (Adamawa). The President also swore in commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Ministers physically present at the council meeting are Niger Delta; Godswill Akpabio, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello and Water Resources, Sulieman Adamu.

Also physically attending the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd). Meanwhile, the Head of Service of the Federation, Yemi-Esan, and some ministers virtually joined from their various offices.