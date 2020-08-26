‘Enough Is Enough:’ Awosika calls for joint efforts to build Nigeria

The Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika wants Nigerians to take their destiny in their own hands and build the country.

Awosika who was speaking during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 2020 Conference on Tuesday, believes that instead of complaining about issues plaguing the country, Nigerians, particularly lawyers, would have to take extra steps to address those challenges.

“With all due respect and no offence meant,” she said, “I just want us to know that for us to build a nation we all dream of, the one we complain about every day, we are going to have to go outside of ourselves; we are going to have to decide that enough is enough and it is time to use everything that we have to make a difference.”

According to her, the NBA should take stock of its activities since existence and reflect on the impact the body has had over the years. For the banker, the NBA has all it takes to be a major building block in the country, citing their knowledge and expertise as well as number.