Osinbajo advocates 12 to 15-month time limit for court cases

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has challenged the Nigeria Bar Association to work towards reforming the Nigerian judicial processes to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice in the country.

Professor Osinbajo posed the challenge on Wednesday when he virtually declared open the Annual National Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in Lagos, where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Vice President wants to see judicial reforms that will fast track all court cases so that the longest will be a maximum of 15 months. Besides speedy dispensation of court case, Osinbajo noted that multiple and conflicting court orders are making a mockery of the judicial process, while highlighting the need for reforms in that area.

“Reform is urgent because the fabric of our society is stitched together by our system of justice and law enforcement. “We cannot afford to have the stitches come undone. The first issue I would like to commend to your consideration is the terribly slow pace of trials in our courts.