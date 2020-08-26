Schools were given adequate opportunity for BECE Registration – NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) said adequate opportunity was provided well in advance for all schools to register their candidates.

In a statement by the, Azeez Sani, Head of Information and Public Relations of NECO, read that its attention has been drawn to complaints by some schools whose candidates are unable to sit for the on-going Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that commenced on Monday, 24th August 2020.

Sani explained that due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council extended the duration for registration to 12 midnight of Friday, 21st August 2020. “The extension was widely publicized through various platforms. The aim was largely to accommodate late registration. It is regrettable that despite these measures, some schools failed to complete the registration or enrollment processes.

It is therefore instructive to restate that the closure of the Portal on the said date was not punitive or designed to undermine registrants and schools. It was however to allow the Council produce and distribute materials to Examination Centers for seamless conduct of the exercise”, he stated.

NECO therefore assures the public of its commitment to effective and efficient conduct of all examinations within its statutory mandates and continue to engage all stakeholders as may be appropriate.