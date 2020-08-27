Gbajabiamila congratulates Adesina on re-election as AfDB President

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the re-election of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) as a triumph of integrity and dedication to duty.

Adesina was returned unopposed for a second term of five years as president of the continent’s apex bank at a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank on Wednesday. While expressing his happiness at the development, the Speaker in a statement by his Media Adviser, Lanre Lasisi, said the re-election has provided Adesina with another opportunity to consolidate and sustain AfDB as a global financial force, even as it pushes African development agenda.

“Your clearance by the independent review panel and Ethics Committee of the bank as well as the bank’s Bureau of Governors’ independent review panel was an affirmation of your integrity, dedication to duty and diligence. “Your return for a second term without opposition also attests to the confidence the continent and its partners have in your leadership qualities.

“As I congratulate you on this historic milestone with the belief that the bank is in good hands, this is to remind you that your re-election is a call to rededicate yourself to duty towards positioning the bank as a global financial institution to reckon with”, he stated.