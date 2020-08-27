‘He Deserves It’: Buhari rejoices with Adesina on AfDB re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). Adesina was unanimously returned as President earlier on Thursday during the bank’s 55th Annual Meetings, which is being held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement signed by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said news of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former heads of state, Senate President, governors, some Ministers, and senior government officials.

“He deserves it,” President Buhari said, leading a round of applause, after Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news to the Council. “The President extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader,” the Presidential statement said.

Adesina’s re-election was mired in controversy after he was charged with alleged ethical violations.