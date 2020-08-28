Just In: Buhari attends virtual ECOWAS extraordinary summit over Mali crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending the second extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government over the socio-political situation in Mali.

The summit is being attended by all Presidents in the region alongside the ECOWAS President, Jean Claude Kassi Brou. It was gathered that the discussions are expected to centre on finding a lasting solution to the political instability in Mali. The government of President Ibrahim Keita was recently toppled in a bloodless coup earning the country sanctions from ECOWAS.

The military junta in place, National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), requested a 3-year term in office after which they would return the country to civilian rule. Several talks between the new Junta and ECOWAS for a return to civilian rule ended in deadlocks after a high-level delegation led by former President Goodluck Jonathan to Bamako failed to secure its demand.

There hasn’t been a response to this request yet from ECOWAS, but it is expected that this will be discussed at this extraordinary summit.