Lagos for Lagos: Our foot soldiers are in charge of Badagry

The Badagry division of Lagos State, has been marked as a very important part of the Lagos for Lagos project, likewise others. At a crucial interactive session with the Grand patron of Ibile – Eko forum, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, held at Badagry, the representatives of the indigenous group in Badagry Federal Constituency affirmed the acceptability of the Lagos for Lagos mantra, with more encomium on Jandor who was described as a new rave and the symbol of Badagry Division.

Speaking after the successful interactive session, Jandor said, “I was in Badagry to have an interactive session with our foot-soldiers in Badagry federal constituency, which include Badagry Central, Badagry west and Olorunda LCDA.” According to the lead Visioner of Team Jandor, an agreement was reached on the need to further intensify efforts on the mobilization drive. “More importantly to have the division zipped up for our #Lagos4Lagos project,” Jandor said.

Other strategies discussed include mobilisation, special intervention programmes, and ways to improve on the people’s welfare. Excited by the feedback from the five divisions of Lagos state, Jandor added, “from Epe to Badagry, Lagos Island to Ikorodu, our people have taken ownership and ready to deliver #Lagos4Lagos.”

Also present at the meeting are, the Principal Coordinator of Ibile – Eko Forum, Hon. Olabode Benson Makinde, the Chairman Strategic Committee of Project Titan, Mr. Oluseun Soyinka, among others.