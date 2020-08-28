Lagos Helicopter Crash: AIB recovers Blackbox, begins investigation

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has recovered the BlackBox of the helicopter that crashed into a residential building in Lagos State on Friday.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are moving the wreckage from the scene of the incident as an investigation into the crash begins.

While confirming the incident, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Osanyintolu disclosed that two persons died from the crash with one other critically wounded.

“At about 12noon, we received a distress call in our command and control centre that there was a helicopter mishap and immediately we activated the Lagos state emergency response team,” he explained.

“We were able to rescue one person alive and he has been transferred to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment, but it is pertinent to note that we recovered two bodies and they have been deposited at the mortuary.