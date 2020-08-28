National Reconciliation: Group demands judicial commission of inquiry into tragic events in Nigeria

A Civil Society Group under the aegis of Save Nigeria Movement has called on the stakeholders in the country to appeal to president Muhammadu Buhari to set up a ‘Judicial Commission of Inquiry’ to look into the circumstances of the many sad events that occurred in the nation’s history.

Officials of the group who made the call in Abuja stated that it is part of measures to achieve true reconciliation and forgiveness which they say is a panacea towards actualizing Nigeria’s national unity and cohesion.

The group also wants the commission to investigate and unravel the circumstances of the tragic crash of a naval helicopter in 2012 in Nembe Bayelsa state which claimed the lives of former governor of Kaduna State, Patrick Yakowa, General Andrew Azazi and many others.