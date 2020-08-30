Lagos4Lagos: Jandor parleys APC Apex Leaders

The Lead Visioner, Team Jandor and Grand Patron of the Ibile – Eko Forum, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly called Jandor, met with the apex leaders of the All Progressives Congress of Badagry Central Local Government of Lagos State.

Jandor, who was on a 2-day official visit to the division also met with the leaders of Indigenous groups, community leaders and the royal fathers in Badagry federal constituency. The meeting with the APC leaders was however held behind closed doors.

Speaking after the meeting, Jandor said, “I had a closed-door parley with the APC Apex Leaders of Badagry Central Local Government. The meeting was fruitful and we had frank talks about how far we have come as a Division.”

The visit to one of the five divisions of Lagos State was said to have enabled an on-the-spot assessment of Badagry Federal constituency and how the structures are fairing with the ongoing mobilization exercise of the Lagos4Lagos project.

“At the end, it turned out to be a productive meeting, productive enough to get us fired up on the task at hand,” Jandor said.