Banditry: Operation Sahel Sanity, restoring peace to North-West – CESJET Report

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency has hailed the Nigerian Army’s Operation Sahel Sanity on its success in countering bandits and restoring peace in the northwest.

The group made this known in its quarterly interim report on the war against banditry and other forms of criminal activities after an assessment tour of the region.

It was observed that since the establishment of Operation Sahel Sanity in the states in the North West, there has been a near halt of the activities of armed bandits and other criminal elements hitherto operating in the states as part of findings in the report signed by the group’s Executive Secretary, Comrade Isaac Ikpa.

Launched in July, the operation was aimed to dislodge armed bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the northwest.