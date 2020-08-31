Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder called up to England squad

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time. However, Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League fixtures in Iceland and Denmark.

Grealish, 24, has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Southgate’s 2016 Toulon Tournament-winning squad. It follows call-ups for Conor Coady and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Saturday.

Following his withdrawal, Manchester United forward Rashford tweeted: “Gutted. Never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me. “I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I’ll be cheering you on from home.”

England’s players met up at St George’s Park on Monday.