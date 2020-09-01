AfDB: Adesina will not disappoint Africa, says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined other African leaders and financial experts to congratulate the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election.

The ex-President, who joined virtually, during Adesina’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, said he is confident the AfDB President will not disappoint Africa and the shareholders in the bank. To Jonathan, Adesina made a lot of achievements within the first five years of his first tenure as the AfDB boss.

While thanking members of the board and shareholders for re-electing him for another five-year tenure, the ex-President recalled that when Adesina served as Minister of Agriculture during his administration, he (Jonathan) knew what he (Adesina) is made of.

He also expressed the confidence that Adesina will perform better when given the mandate to serve for another term in office.