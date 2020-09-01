Bye-Elections: We do not have anointed aspirants for primaries – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has not anointed any member of the party aspiring to contest any political office in the forthcoming bye-elections.

Mr Yekini Nabena who is the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary made the position of the APC known in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that the Appeal Committees constituted by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party has cleared all aspirants to contest the primary election of the party.

The APC spokesman revealed that the party has fixed September 3 to elect its candidates for the concurrent legislative bye-elections scheduled to hold across eight states of the Federation.

“There are no preferred, pre-determined or anointed aspirants,” he said, adding, “Under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, the party is already moving in a new and progressive direction whereby things are done properly and internal democracy is the norm.”