‘COVID-19 is still potent’, PTF calls for caution amid declining cases

Barely 24 hours after Nigeria reported its lowest number of coronavirus cases in four months, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians to remain vigilant.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the caution on Monday at the briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He said, “For us in Nigeria, the last three weeks have shown a slowdown in the number of confirmed cases. Indeed, in the last four months of testing, the lowest daily figure of confirmed cases (138) was reported on August 30.

“The PTF still urges caution and vigilance on the declining numbers because the virus is still potent and very dangerous.” According to the SGF, this position is informed by the fact that despite the nation’s enhanced testing capacity, the number of samples collected for testing have not been encouraging.

In line with efforts at intensifying Nigeria’s targeted testing strategy, he urged states to expand the scope of their sample collection.