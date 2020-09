Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says he will embark on a ‘legislative diplomacy’ visit to Ghana on Wednesday, over hostilities against Nigerians living in the West African country.

Gbajabiamila who made this known to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

According to the Speaker, he got the blessing from President Buhari to meet with his Ghanaian counterpart to find a solution to the problem.

