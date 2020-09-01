Lagos Govt commences reconstruction of helicopter crash site

The Lagos State Government has commenced reconstruction of buildings affected by the helicopter crash in the Opebi area of the state. This comes barely 24 hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who visited the scene of the accident on Monday morning, promised to support those affected by the crash.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the reconstruction of the affected fence and buildings at 14 and 16, Salvation Road, Opebi in Ikeja commenced on Monday morning, following the governor’s pledge.

Sanwo-Olu in company with the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, and the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Oluwafemi Damilola Oke-Osanyitolu conducted a post-disaster assessment of the crash site.

The Governor also promised that the state government will conduct integrity tests on the affected buildings within a hundred metres radius and do necessary repairs to assist the affected families by restoring normalcy as quickly as possible.