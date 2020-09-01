Water Resource Bill: Group accuses Gov. Ortom of planning to monopolize cattle business

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been accused of plots to monopolize cattle rearing business across the Middle-Belt.

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard, which made this known at a press conference in Abuja, also warned the governor not to set the region on fire with his alleged inflammatory rhetoric’s against the National Water Resources Bill.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the National President, Prince Enero said Ortom’s ancestry and connection to Fulani (grandfather) makes cattle rearing a part of him.

According to Enero, the governor perceives the Fulanis as a threat to his seemingly booming cattle business which he hopes to expand further when he leaves office in 2023.

The bill initiated in 2019, among other things, seek to establish a regulatory framework for the water resources sector, provide for the equitable and sustainable development management, use and conserve Nigeria’s surface water, groundwater resources and related matters.