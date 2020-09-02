Charlie Hebdo: 14 suspects on trial over Paris massacre

Fourteen people are on trial in France over the deadly attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015. Most of the alleged accomplices are in court in Paris, but three are being tried in absentia.

They are accused of helping the militant Islamist attackers who shot dead 12 people in and around Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office in January 2015. In a related attack, a third gunman shot dead a policewoman, then attacked a Jewish store, killing four people.

The 17 victims were killed over a period of three days. All three attackers were killed by police. The killings marked the beginning of a wave of jihadist attacks across France that left more than 250 people dead.

In the days following the January 2015 attacks, millions of people took part in solidarity marches across France and around the world under the slogan “Je suis Charlie” (I am Charlie).