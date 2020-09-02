Edo Election: Emulate ex-President Jonathan, Oba of Benin tells PDP, APC leaders

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has asked leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emulate ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari after losing the 2015 polls.

The monarch gave the charge on Wednesday during a meeting he had with the leading candidates ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state. PDP candidate and incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki; APC flagbearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, ex-APC National Chairman and former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun among others, were in attendance.

Speaking during the meeting, the revered traditional ruler expressed his displeasure over the attitude of some politicians. According to the monarch, he is unhappy that the state has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Oba Ewuare admonished the political actors to avoid heating up the polity, adding that they must put the interest of the state first.

The custodian of the Benin culture is shocked that the relationship between Oshiomhole and Obaseki, which was very close and thought to bring peace and tranquillity and progress to the state, has turned sour bringing bad image to the state.