Alleged Corruption: Former Pension Boss, Maina writes AGF, wants charges reviewed

The Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Absulrasheed Maina has petitioned the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his alleged unjustly prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the petition dated August 31, 2020, Maina through his lawyer, Edwin Inegede asks the AGF to review all files involving the prosecution to ensure that it is not malicious, and borne out of narrow interests to prevent accountability of the assets kept in the EFCC’s Custody.

According to the petition, the Pension Reform Task Team was a team, and Maina, only a part of it, thereby, being singled out for prosecution, despite monies and properties recovered for the benefit of the government, has become a subject of witch-hunt.

The petitioner therefore, urged the AGF, in the interest of justice to prevent the travesty, abuse of public office and malicious prosecutions being carried out by the EFCC.