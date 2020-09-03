Daniel Prude: New York police used ‘spit hood’ on man who died of asphyxiation

An unarmed black man died in New York state after he was hooded by police and held face down to the road for two minutes, body camera footage shows.

Daniel Prude, 41, who had mental health issues, was restrained in March by police who put a “spit hood” – a device used to stop detainees spitting or biting – on his head.

He later died of asphyxiation but his story has only now been made public. His death was two months before the killing of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes in Minnesota. Anti-racism protests broke out in the US and globally in the wake of his killing.