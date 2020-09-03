Troops kill four bandits in Kaduna, recover weapons

Troops of Operation Accord have killed four suspected bandits at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway in Kaduna State and have recovered weapons from them. This was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

The operation, which was carried out on September 2, is in continuation of the “sustained offensive against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the country.” “Acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush.

“The gallant troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them with superior firepower thereby neutralizing 4 while others escaped with gun shots wounds,” the statement partly read.

The defence spokesman said troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and 5 rounds of 9mm with a magazine and have dominated “the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits.”

Reacting to the incident, the Military High Command asked the troops to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country.