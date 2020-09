Lead Visioner of the Lagos Socio-political group, Team Jandor, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) is scheduled to make a state-wide broadcast on Channels TV (DStv channel 420) this Saturday September 5, at 7:50pm.

Channels TV on Channel 518 on Sky and Channel 213 on Freesat (British Summer Time, GMT +1).