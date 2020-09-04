Buhari assures Jigawa flood victims of federal support

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured families impacted by flooding in several communities in Jigawa state of timely support from the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by spokesman Garba Shehu, the President directed the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant government agencies to “urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with a view to providing the needed humanitarian supplies.”

The President also commended the prompt response of the Jigawa State government to the disaster. “The President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks,” Shehu’s statement said.