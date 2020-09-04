Resident doctors to embark on indefinite nationwide strike from Monday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced that it would embark on an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday. The National Executive Council of the resident doctors stated this as part of its resolutions after a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting which was attended by over 200 doctors – NOC, NEC, past presidents, caucus leaders, committee chairmen, and observers, was held to review the 21-day ultimatum issued to government which elapsed on August 17.

The NEC noted that in spite of the inclusion of the residency funding in the revised 2020 budget, the government has not made plans to implement the payment after several promises by stakeholders. It also noted the failure of the Federal Government to procure group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers.

Another observation the council made was that though an agreement has been reached between the government and stakeholders in the health sector to pay COVID-19 inducement allowance for 6 months (April – September), payment was only made for April, May and June in some institutions and the process was, thereafter, abandoned.