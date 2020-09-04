Wase congratulates Boss Mustapha at 64

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ahmed Wase, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on the occasion of his 64th birthday. Wase, in a birthday message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma said the SGF is one among Nigerians who have truly committed their lives to service to humanity and the nation.

He described Mustapha as “a man of ideas, a well-rounded lawyer, an astute politician, a scrupulous and conscientious administrator who has brought his laudable leadership qualities to bear on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari”. The Deputy Speaker noted that as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mustapha’s ingenuity in re-engineering and repositioning the nation’s public service for optimal results was not on doubt.

He also commended the SGF for effectively leading the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic saying as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force, Mustapha displayed a high sense of competence and management that has resulted in the successes recorded by the nation in the last six months. “I commend Boss Mustapha for leading an effective and efficient campaign against the deadly coronavirus through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, which has been able to keep the level of infection very low in the country.

“As the head of the federal government team, Mustapha has been able to prove those who had projected that the virus would deal a devastating health challenge on the lives of millions of Nigerians. But today, Nigeria remains one of the countries with the best management records against the disease”, Wase stated. He prayed Almighty God to protect, preserve and grant him many more fruitful years of selfless and meritorious service to the nation.