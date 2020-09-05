Lagos4Lagos: Political Leaders in Epe Give Jandor a rousing welcome

The Lagos4Lagos movement is fast becoming the most accepted initiative by a sociopolitical group in Lagos State. This was revealed when the Grand Patron of Ibile-Eko Forum, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly called Jandor, paid a 2-day working visit to the Epe Division of Lagos State. The visit which brought together politicians, technocrats, clerics, the youths and women groups, was successful in entrenching the movement’s message that ‘it is time’.

In a statement on his official Instagram handle, @officialjandor, Jandor revealed that the just concluded 2 – day working visit to Epe division availed him the opportunity to know more about the challenges faced by the people of Epe and Ibeju-Lekki. The statement reads in part, “During the visit, I met with Political Leaders in Ibeju Lekki Local Govt. and Lekki LCDA led by Hon. Nicholas alongside all Ward Leaders in both LGA/LCDA.

“In Epe Federal constituency, Hon. Bola Gbabijo (Yessooo) led Leaders in Epe LGA, Eredo and Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDAs to our meeting. “We had fruitful conversation on how best to achieve our Lagos4Lagos vision. “Ibile-Eko Forum is successful rooted in all the five traditional divisions with the onerous task of uniting Lagosians and making our Lagos4Lagos vision manifest,” he said.

The working visit ended with Jumat prayers with the Epe Muslim community after an 8 day fidau prayers for late Alhaji, Chief, Dr. M.A.K Hassan. Present at the visit are, Hon. Olabode Benson Makinde, the Principal Cordinator, Ibile-Eko FORUM, Mr. Oluseun Soyinka, member of the Project Advisory Board, Hon. Yayah Hassan, Chief Taiwo Sangobiyi, Hon. Emmanuel Okedeyi, Hon. Ayodele Amosun and Hon. Deji Osho and Mr. Oluseun Soyinka. Others include the IBILE-EKO EKO Leaders in Amuwo Odofin, Alimosho, Ojo and Ikorodu Local Govt. Areas.