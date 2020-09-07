Callum Wilson: Newcastle sign England striker from Bournemouth

Newcastle United have signed England striker Callum Wilson on a four-year-deal from Bournemouth for about £20m. The 28-year-old, who has four England caps, made 187 appearances for the Cherries and scored 67 goals. Aston Villa were also interested in Wilson but withdrew a higher bid of £21m, with the former Coventry City striker preferring a move to Newcastle.

Wilson is Steve Bruce’s third summer signing since the collapse of the proposed takeover of the club in July. He follows midfielder Jeff Hendrick and goalkeeper Mark Gillespie’s arrival at St James’ Park on free transfers. “From the minute I knew Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me,” Wilson told the club’s website. “It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.”

Bruce, who has also been linked with Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis and Wilson’s former Cherries team-mate Ryan Fraser, says he is “grateful” the club have made the signing happen. The Newcastle manager said: “Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him. He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre-forward for England less than two years ago.

“The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.”