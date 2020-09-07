England: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood to leave camp after quarantine breach

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after breaking coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland, says manager Gareth Southgate. The Football Association is investigating the breaches after Saturday’s 1-0 Nations League victory.

Manchester City midfielder Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Greenwood, 18, both made their senior international debuts in the game. Southgate described the pair as “naive” and said they have apologised. “Two of the boys have broken the Covid-19 guidelines, in terms of our secure bubble,” Southgate said on Monday.

“We had to decide very quickly that they couldn’t have any interaction with the rest of the team and wouldn’t be able to train. “Obviously they have been naive. We have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic. “Now they will have to travel back to England separately.

“Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel.”