Explosion: Over 40 shops burnt down as trailer, tanker collide in Niger

At least 49 shops, 4 residential houses, and two motorcycles have been engulfed by fire at Lambata in the Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, following a tanker explosion in the area. The explosion occurred at the late hour of Sunday after a tanker laden with petrol collided with a tanker.

The tanker driver who was on his way from the Suleja axis of the road was said to have lost control and rammed into the trailer which was Minna and heading towards Suleja. The collision led to an explosion, which affected the shops and the residential houses by the roadside.

Goods worth millions of Naira have also been burnt to ashes. One of the affected persons, Julian Aluko, a widow with six children said she lost all her goods and wonders how she will be able to cope with her children.

“I couldn’t pick anything from my shop. Not even a pin. I have six children and now I just don’t know how I train them. My husband has died, and since then it is from the shop that I train my children,” Aluko said.