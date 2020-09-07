Five million households to get solar home systems in one year – FG

The Federal Government has concluded plans to provide solar home systems to no fewer than five million households in the next one year.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on Monday at the first-year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President, who was represented at the event by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said, “In addressing the power problems, we must not forget that most Nigerians are not even connected to electricity at all.”

“So, as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), we are providing solar home systems to five million Nigerian households (impacting up to 25 million individual Nigerians) in the next 12 months,” he added.