Lagos4Lagos: Another Council Supervisor, SA to Chairman resign, expressed total loyalty to Ibile-Eko Forum

The Supervisor for Agriculture, Youth and Social Development, Hon. Wahab Ashade and the special assistant on revenue matters to the executive chairman Hon. Dada Adeshina have on Monday resigned their appointment with Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. Ashade who is also the Coordinator of Ibile – Eko forum at the LCDA claims that his fundamental human right to freedom of Association was infringed as against the Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

It could be recalled that 3 council supervisors were reportedly suspended last week on the directive of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo – Olu, over their participation in the activities of the Indigenous Socio-political group. Although, the Governor Sanwo – Olu led government is yet to respond to the allegation after one of the suspended Supervisors who later resigned, Mr. Bode Makinde, had quoted the LCDA chairman of Oto – Awori LCDA, Hon. Musibau Ashafa.

Hon. Ashade in a letter addressed to the Executive Chairman of Olorunda LCDA, Hon. Samson Folorunsho Olatunde, titled: “Letter of Resignation”, said, “It is very disheartening that democratically elected officers will pull a cheap blackmail against me that I run the risk of being sacked if I didn’t relinquish my membership of IBILE-EKO FORUM.”

The letter read further:

“I want to also use this medium to inform the public to kindly disregard the rationale behind my suspension as published by the Special Adviser on Information to the Executive Chairman, Olorunda LCDA on Wednesday 2nd September, 2020. “For the records; I have always performed my duties diligently and to the best of my ability as a matter of fact, my department is one of the best and leading department in the Council. In terms of achievement and project successfully executed. The said allegations were frivolous and not based on established facts.

“Truly, it has been rewarding and I must acknowledge the opportunity and privilege given to me to serve in that highly exalted capacity of the Honourable Supervisor for Agriculture, Youth and Social Development of Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Lagos State. I appreciate all the staff and members of the department, and the Council at large for their support, and do not hesitate to call on me for any official transition. “Sir, in view of the aforesaid; I therefore tender my resignation letter to enable me protect and safeguard my inalienable rights as well as enjoying my freedom to any association or assembly of my choice” he said.

Hon. Dada Adeshina in his resignation letter said he received the news of his suspension with shock without any form of query or panel set up to investigate the frivolous allegations leveled against him. The resignation is the third to be tendered to the local councils in Lagos state, after the Principal Coordinator of the indigenous group spread across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs resigned and also handed over his official vehicle to the Head of Administration of Oto – Awori LCDA on Monday.