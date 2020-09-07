Magu writes probe panel, asks for AGF to be summoned

The Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has written to the probe panel investigating him to request the appearance of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) so he can cross-examine him on the substance and credibility of his allegations.

In a letter dated Sept. 4th and addressed to the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Investigating him for Alleged Abuse of Office and Mismanagement of Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances, Mr. Magu through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu applied for the issuance of a Subpoena on Malami to appear before the panel to give evidence concerning his memo to President Muhammadu Buhari in connection with the inquiry.

Magu says he believes that in line with the fundamental principles of fair hearing as guaranteed under the constitution, he is entitled to be confronted with copies of the allegations against him as well as the opportunity to confront his main accuser (in this case, the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation.