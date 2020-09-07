Osinbajo declares Ministerial Retreat open in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared open the First Year Ministerial Review Retreat at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the nation’s capital. He represented President Muhammadu Buhari who attended the ECOWAS summit in the Niger Republic.

In attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, all ministers, the head of the civil service, permanent secretaries and other top government functionaries.

The retreat is meant to create transparency on the status of the implementation of policies programs and projects of government and provide a roadmap towards the delivery of the nine-priority agenda during the first year of the second term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

It will also help the participants deepen their understanding of the best practices towards ensuring effective delivery on government business in the next three years.

Resource persons for the retreat include Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; former SGF Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and former British Prime Minister, Mr Tony Blair.

The retreat is a two-day event.